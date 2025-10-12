Andy Samberg spills interesting details about his real name

'Palm Springs' star reveals Andy was not his first name

Andy Samberg has share a surprising detail about his original name.

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star in a throwback interview disclosed that when he was first born, he was not initially Andy. Rather, he was named as David by his family.

In a 2016 chat with Howard Stern for SiriusXM, the 47-year-old opened that he changed his name on his own.

Stern expressed that he can’t figure out why “Andy is better than David”.

Samberg admitted that his grandfather’s name was also David, and it was kind of s***** that I changed it.

When asked, “Why did you hate the name David”, the actor replied, “I didn’t hate it. For some reason, when I was five, I got it in my head that it should be Andy and I told my mom, and she was just like, “Okay”.

He added that it was very open-minded of my mom who made him change his name to Andy.

Later in the same chat show, Howard also confessed that he hated his name and wanted it to be "David" or "Paul".

Samberg rose to fame as one of the cast members on the iconic NBC comedy sketch Saturday Night Live.

With the release of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, he became widely popular as Detective Jake Peralta.