Stephen Colbert shares his honest thoughts on joining ‘Star Trek’ series

Stephen Colbert has recently expressed his excitement for joining the cast of Star Trek.

The Late Show host made this announcement via a video message during a panel at 2025 New York Comic Con on October 11.

Stephen, who will voice the Starfleet Academy Digital Dean of Students, said, “I’m thrilled to join this universe that I’ve loved for so long, and unlike my on-camera castmates.”

“I’m thrilled to join it without having to spend four hours in hair and makeup every day,” remarked the 61-year-old.

The late-night host added, “I’ll see you when Starfleet Academy premieres.”

The Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, which will debut on Paramount+ in early 2026, will showcase its first two episodes on January 15, followed by new episodes dropping weekly thereafter through March 12.

Interestingly, the announcement was made during the Star Trek Universe panel at New York Comic-Con on Saturday.

According to official synopsis, the series “introduces viewers to a young group of cadets who come together to pursue a common dream of hope and optimism”.

“Under the watchful and demanding eyes of their instructors, they discover what it takes to become Starfleet officers as they navigate blossoming friendships, explosive rivalries, first loves and a new enemy that threatens both the Academy and the Federation itself,” it read.

Meanwhile, Starfleet Academy star cast include Holly Hunter, Sandro Rosta, Karim Diané Kerrice Brooks, George Hawkins and Bella Shepard.

Moreover, Zoë Steiner, Tig Notaro, Robert Picardo also star along with guest stars Oded Fehr, Mary Wiseman, Gina Yashere and Paul Giamatti.