George R.R. Martin opens up about his experiences in television

George R.R. Martin, the acclaimed author of the Game of Thrones series, recently attended a spotlight panel at New York Comic Con 2025, where he engaged in a wide-ranging discussion about his career, including his Wild Card series, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, and his experiences in the television industry.

During the panel, Martin addressed the status of the Wild Card series adaptation, stating that it "maybe happen, but not today."

He clarified that his delay in working on the project wasn't due to a lack of interest, but rather because he has been preoccupied with other commitments. Martin expressed his love for the Wild Card series, comparing it to having multiple children and loving each one equally.

The conversation also touched on Martin's journey as a screenwriter, including his work on The Twilight Zone and his experiences with imposter syndrome. He shared that he had written five episodes of The Twilight Zone in the mid-80s and had been involved in various other projects that ultimately didn't come to fruition.

Martin spoke candidly about his low points in his career, including after his book The Armageddon Rag didn’t sell, and how The Twilight Zone and screenwriting pulled him out of it.

The author also spoke about his involvement in the AMC series Dark Winds, which is based on Tony Hillerman's Joe Leaphorn mystery series.

He recounted how Robert Redford, a fan of Hillerman's work, had approached him to help sell the project to HBO, and how they eventually partnered with the Sundance Network to bring the show to life. Martin reflected on his admiration for Redford, describing him as "fucking amazing" and expressing gratitude for the opportunity to work with him.

Throughout the panel, Martin offered insights into his creative process, his influences, and his experiences in the entertainment industry.

He discussed his expansion writing around books like A Game of Thrones, A Clash of Kings, and more, and how he blew a deadline on that first set of books, "a first sign of difficulties ahead," before nearly blowing a deadline on the 1998 anthology that birthed Dunk and Egg’s journey.