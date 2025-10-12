Reese Witherspoon pledges to be mentor for young actors

Reese Witherspoon is all set to star with Jennifer Aniston in 'The Morning Show' season 4

Reese Witherspoon has expressed her interest in becoming a mentor to new actors paving their way in the entertainment industry.

The Morning Show famed star revealed that she found the right mentors in the early days of her career for which is feels extremely grateful today.

And now Reese is ready to pass the microphone to all those who are finding their way in the industry.

In a recent interview, the Big Little Lies actress reflected on the need of mentorship by calling it “everything”.

She added, "I just had lunch with my mentor yesterday, who helped me so much in my 20s. She really guided me and gave me great advice about choices I was gonna make in my career, but also my personal life.”

Witherspoon, while speaking to E! News at her media company Hello Sunshine's annual Shine Away event in Los Angeles, emphasized on the importance of mentorship in young people’s lives.

"It's important for women to find ways to connect in real life and learn from each other, really gather those best practices, those critical words of wisdom that can really guide you."

Reportedly, Reese has hired five new members in her media company.