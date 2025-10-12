Ryan Reynolds admits son Olin turned whole family upside down

Ryan Reynolds opened up about the chaos of parenting and admitted that his son Olin completely changed family life with Blake Lively.

During an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, the actor revealed that welcoming his first son after three daughters shifted his whole view on parenting.

Reynolds joked that he “would never” have four children if Olin was born first.

“There was nothing violent or creepy going on before Olin’s arrival,” he joked. “He came out with three things on his mind, violence, breasts, and engines.”

The Deadpool star said raising his daughters James, 10, Inez, 9, and Betty, 6, have been “so easy” compared to life with Olin, now two years old, who he described as wanting to “break everything.”

“I would’ve given myself a punching vasectomy before having three boys at first,” Reynolds joked. “I wouldn’t have allowed that to happen.”

When Meyers asked if his daughters saw Olin as an “HR issue,” Reynolds laughed and said, “I do,” admitting that he was “in direct competition with this young man.”

Blake also talked about their youngest child earlier this year, calling Olin “romantic” and saying he often refers to her as “my love.”

However, the It Ends with Us actress described their home as “chaos,” with each of their children having strong personalities.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2012, continue to keep their family life private while managing their successful Hollywood careers.

Despite the madness, Ryan and Blake seem to be enjoying every moment of their lively household.