Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon ready to make big change after two years together

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are reportedly ready to take their relationship to the next level after two years together.
The 61-year-old Hollywood star and the jewellery designer, 32, have already moved in and are “fully living together.”
The F1 actor and de Ramon are “going really strong” as they have settled into their shared home in Hollywood Hills, and marriage is not too far-fetched an idea, as an insider told Radar Online.
The source noted that the Oscar-winning actor is really serious about de Ramon and "Brad is really including Ines in all his travel plans, and when they are home, they just relax together. They are really making their home into a home."
This comes after the couple sparked baby rumours after it was reported that they were preparing a nursery at their new home.
However, the source clarified that de Ramon is not yet expecting, but "They are trying for a baby and hoping for some good news by Christmas."
The speculations have not yet been addressed by either Pitt or de Ramon.
