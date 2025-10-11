Nicole Kidman’s raw feelings revealed after 'humiliating' Keith Urban split

Keith Urban sent wife Nicole Kidman reeling amid infidelity rumours

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s marriage of twenty years came to an end after the actress tried to work on their relationship.

The 58-year-old actress has kept tight-lipped on filing for divorce after their split news broke out, but she has reportedly been suffering behind the scenes.

The country star, 57, and the Babygirl actress had separated in early summer, but rumours of infidelity were raised in the wake of their recent update.

Speaking about the Nine Perfect Strangers actress’ feelings, an insider told Radar Online, "Nicole is devastated and humiliated by the rumors. She is extremely image-focused and hates people whispering about troubles."

The source added, "She tried hard to save the marriage, but Keith’s thrown it all back in her face. The news that he’s supposedly got himself a new girlfriend has wrecked any slim hope she still had.”

Only a day after the split was made public, The Fighter hitmaker sparked romance rumours with guitarist Maggie Baugh as they seemed to be having flirtatious interactions during their performance.

"There’s a lot of anger and disbelief being directed towards Keith right now, not just from Nicole, but also from their friends, who just can’t believe he’d screw up the best thing that ever happened to him," the source noted.

According to reports, the estranged couple slowly drifted apart, and eventually the distance between them grew too much to be bridged.