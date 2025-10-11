Angelina Jolie makes 'emotional confession' following divorce Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie finalize divorce settlement after eight years of separation

Angelina Jolie’s relationship with Brad Pitt has always been under discussion ever since they got married.

After ending his marriage with Jennifer Aniston, the Bullet Train star tied the knot with the Oscar winning actress in 2014.

In 2016, the estranged couple split up before finally reaching to a divorce settlement in December 2024.

E! News obtained a "personal declaration" by Angelina submitted to the California court in which she mentioned the events leading up to her separation with former husband.

The document read, "The events leading to my need to separate from my ex-husband were emotionally difficult for me and our children.”

According to the 50-year-old humanitarian, "Upon filing for divorce, I left him control (and full residency) of our family homes in Los Angeles and at Miraval, without compensation, which I hoped would make him calmer in his dealings with me after a difficult and traumatic period."

Jolie shares three biological children namely Shiloh Nouvel and twins Knox Leon and Vivienne Marcheline.

Meanwhile, the former couple adopted three kids together while they were married namely Maddox, Pax and Zahara.

The Maleficent actress confessed that neither her nor her children have set foot on the property she left in Pitt’s control.

"To this day, the children and I have never again set foot on the property, given its connection to the painful events leading to the divorce."

Angelina filed for divorce in September 2016. In court filings, she alleged that the Fight Club star assaulted her and one of their children physically and verbally.

However, Pitt has denied all allegations.