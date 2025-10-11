Rebecca Ferguson speaks out against on-set bullying: 'Really tricky world'

Rebecca Ferguson has shared more details about her on-set conflict with a male actor, whom she previously referred to as an "absolute idiot."

In a recent interview with The Times, Ferguson reflected on her previous remarks regarding an unnamed top-billed actor who allegedly "screamed" at her during filming.

Ferguson illustrated her experience, saying, "This person was being so insecure and angry because they couldn’t get the scenes out."

The Doctor Sleep star detailed instances where she would cry while leaving the set, feeling there was no protection because the individual was the top actor on the call sheet.

Her experience on set was marked by feelings of fear and isolation. She recalled a particularly distressing incident where she confronted her co-star, demanding they leave the filming location.

However, producers intervened, insisting that the top-billed actor had to remain on set. As a result, Ferguson was forced to adapt, choosing to act towards the back of their head during scenes.

The Dune alum recounted feeling vulnerable and uncomfortable during their interactions. She explained that the alleged bully’s insecurities often led to confrontational moments.

“I will shove someone under a bus in front of an entire crew to make a point,” she stated, reflecting on her intense emotions during the ordeal.

This incident prompted Ferguson to refuse to continue working with him for the remainder of the production.

Following the public disclosure of her struggles, Ferguson received numerous calls from fellow actors expressing concern over her comments. She described feeling shocked by the panic her remarks induced among her peers.

She stated, “I don’t really care. You know, ‘You’re great, but my story is my story’.”

Several actors, including Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, denied being the alleged co-star in question. Johnson praised her for standing up against mistreatment, while Blunt emphasised their friendship, asserting “there’s nothing but love between” them.