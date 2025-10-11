'Invincible' season 4: Lee Pace joins cast as villain 'Thragg'

'Invincible 4' is set to premiere on Prime Video in March 2026

Invincible season 4’s first official glimpse has been shared by Amazon Prime Video.

One of the most popular American animated superhero TV series was previously renewed for season four.

The upcoming part is slated to premiere on the streaming giant in March 2026.

In February 2025, the eight episodes of season three were aired. Later in July, the show was not only renewed for season 4, but was also revived for season 5 at San Diego Comic Con.

It was also confirmed back then that Matthew Ryhs will be joining the star cast in the new entry for an unknown character.

As per the latest updates, Lee Pace is set to feature in Invincible 4 as antagonist Viltrumite Thragg.

The third season concluded with multiple cliffhangers for Steven Yeun’s Mark Grayson, aka Invincible.

Following the devastating “Invincible War,” in which multiversal villain Angstrom Levy (Sterling K. Brown) unleashed alternate versions of Invincible on Earth, Mark managed to save humanity — though at great cost, with Rex Splode (Jason Mantzoukas) killed and many heroes severely wounded.

Levy, presumed dead, was revealed to have escaped to another universe.

As the world begins to heal, a brutal Viltrumite warrior named Conquest (voiced by Jeffrey Dean Morgan) arrives to assess Mark’s delayed planetary conquest.

A brutal showdown ensues, leaving Atom Eve (Gillian Jacobs) critically injured. However, her regenerative powers restore her, and she ultimately defeats Conquest. In the aftermath, Mark vows to adopt a more ruthless approach toward his enemies.