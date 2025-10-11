Kate Hudson honours her parents at Pioneer of the Year dinner

Kate Hudson was honoured with the Pioneer of the Year Award at the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation's annual benefit dinner, held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

The event celebrated Hudson's achievements in the film industry and her philanthropic efforts, raising $1.3 million for the Pioneers Assistance Fund.

Hudson expressed her gratitude to her parents, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, saying, "I try to live in a way that they can be proud of."

She praised her mother's dedication to philanthropy, particularly in supporting children's causes. Hudson also teased her parents about their enduring hairstyles, joking, "I want to thank my mom and my pa for having the courage and the confidence and the discipline to have the same hairstyles for 40 years."

The actress credited her family with instilling in her a sense of purpose and compassion. "I've always felt that what I do represents something larger than myself; it's my family, it's my children, it's my inner circle, it's the larger circle," she said.

The actress also acknowledged the importance of community and shared experiences, emphasising that the film industry has the power to bring people together and foster empathy.

She cited her upcoming film, "Song Sung Blue," as an example of this, saying it is "about having someone who believes in you when you cannot quite believe in yourself."