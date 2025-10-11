Andrew Garfield names his most underrated movie

Andrew Garfield recently name dropped a lesser known film from his early career that he believes deserves much more attention.

Sharing a hidden gem from his filmography the 42-year-old actor thinks fans have slept on Boy A.

In the latest episode of GQ’s "Actually Me" video series, where celebrities respond to fans' burning questions, comments, and rumours across social media, The Amazing Spider-Man star took on the internet’s curiosities, one platform at a time.

"What is Andrew Garfield’s most underrated film?"one Quora user asked.

"A film that I really like a lot, that not many people have seen, is a film called Boy A,” the Oscar nominated artitst shared. "And I think it’s a really, really great film."

He revealed that Boy A was his second-ever film, after his screen debut in Mumbo Jumbo in 2005.

Based on the novel by Jonathan Trigell, the 2007 drama tells a powerful story of redemption, identity, and the lingering consequences of childhood crime.

The Social Network actor plays Eric Wilson, a young man released from juvenile prison at age 24 after serving 14 years for a violent crime he committed as a child.

To give him a second chance, his compassionate parole officer helps him assume a new identity as "Jack Burridge" but his past soon catches up with him.

Directed by John Crowley, Boy A earned Garfield critical acclaim, with many calling it his breakout performance. His portrayal won him the BAFTA TV Award for Best Actor.

Over the course of his two decades of acting career, Garfield has appeared in around 20 films, including The Amazing Spider-Man (2012), its 2014 sequel, Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) and more recently We Live in Time (2024).