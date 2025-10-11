Ethan Hawke teases 'Black Phone 2', shares excitement for sequel

The Blumhouse studio celebrated its 15th anniversary at BlumFest 2025, held during New York Comic Con.

The event featured appearances by the cast and crew of Black Phone 2 and Five Nights at Freddy's 2, as well as exclusive footage and announcements.

Jason Blum, founder of Blumhouse, opened the panel by discussing his vision for the future of horror cinema. "One of the things I'm proudest of is discovering and empowering new talent," he said.

"People who haven't done horror, or maybe have done a little bit of horror. People like Jordan Peele."

The Five Nights at Freddy's 2 panel included director Emma Tammi, actors Elizabeth Lail and Matthew Lillard, and voice actors Kellen Goff (Toy Freddy), MatPat (Toy Bonnie), and Megan Fox (Toy Chica).

Tammi teased that fans can expect "a bunch more animatronics" in the sequel, including Toy Freddie and Toy Bonnie.

Megan Fox expressed her excitement about joining the franchise, saying she wanted to pay homage to the games while making her own mark. "Her kids happen to be huge Five Nights at Freddy's fans as well," Tammi shared.

"So she has heard about this world for a long time from her kids, and she was really pumped to do the voice of Toy Chica."

The panel included cast members Ethan Hawke, Mason Thames, Madeleine McGraw, Miguel Mora, Demián Bichir, and author Joe Hill.

Other announcements from the panel included the upcoming film The Mummy directed by Lee Cronin, the Jessica Chastain-led The Other Mommy, and the series Scarpetta with Nicole Kidman.

Blum also revealed that Insidious: The Red Door will arrive next fall.