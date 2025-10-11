'Yellowjackets' announces premier of last season

Paramount+ has announced that the popular series Yellowjackets will conclude with its upcoming fourth season.

The show's creators, Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, revealed the news in a statement, expressing their gratitude to the cast, crew, and fans who have supported the series.

"We've always known there would come a point when the story would tell us it wants to end, and it's our belief that our job — our responsibility — is to listen," Lyle and Nickerson said.

The final season is expected to premiere in 2026, with production set to begin soon.

Yellowjackets follows the story of a high school girls' soccer team that survives a plane crash in the Canadian wilderness and their struggles to rebuild their lives in the present day. The show has received critical acclaim and has been nominated for 10 Emmy Awards.

Lyle and Nickerson had initially envisioned a five-season arc for the show, but they decided to conclude the story with four seasons. "Any time that you say, 'We're going to do five or six seasons,' that's a shot in the dark and incredibly wishful thinking, just from a practical standpoint," Lyle explained.

The third season of the show starred Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Lauren Ambrose, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson, Steven Krueger, Warren Kole, Kevin Alves, Sarah Desjardins, and Simone Kessell.

Elijah Wood had a recurring role, and Hilary Swank, Joel McHale, and Ashley Sutton guest-starred.