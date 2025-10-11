



Andrew Garfield recalls 'the most mutually respecting, loving breakup ever'

Andrew Garfield offered insights on what he called "the most mutually respecting, loving breakup ever."



While the Amazing Spider-Man star has famously dated Shannon Woodward, his Spider-Man co-star Emma Stone, Rita Ora, Phoebe Dynevor, and is now in a relationship with Monica Barbaro, he wasn’t talking about his love life, instead, was referring to a bittersweet professional breakup: his exit from Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein.

During GQ’s A"ctually Me" segment, where celebrities respond to fans’ burning questions online, the 42-year-old heartthrob replied to a Reddit query under a Frankenstein teaser that read, "Wasn’t Andrew Garfield supposed to be in this? I wonder what happened."

He responded honestly, explaining, "I was just so excited to do it. It was a completely practical situation where I wasn't able to do it anymore."

"Jacob Elordi is gonna be playing the creature in the film which I think is incredibly exciting. He's a really, really great actor,” the Social Network actor went on to praise the project and its cast. "I love Guillermo and I love Oscar and I love all the cast, Christophe and Mia and everyone."

Given his deep admiration for the team, Garfield said walking away from the film after working on it for at least a year felt like an emotional breakup.

"It’s like breaking up with someone, but it's the most mutually respectful, loving breakup ever which somehow makes it even more sad," he added.

Despite his departure, the We Live In Time actor remains nothing but supportive, "I’m very, very excited, now I get to just watch it and be a fan and support it in any way I can."

For the unversed, Frankenstein is a 2025 American gothic science fiction film written and directed by Guillermo del Toro, based on Mary Shelley's 1818 novel of the same name.

Just in time for Shelley's 228th birthday, the film, starring Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth, Felix Kammerer, Lars Mikkelsen, David Bradley, Lauren Collins, Charles Dance, and Christoph Waltz, released in August.