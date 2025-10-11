Lady Gaga returns to big screen with ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’

Lady Gaga returns to big screen with role in ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’

Lady Gaga will be joining the cast of The Devil Wears Prada 2, the highly anticipated sequel of 2006 fashion film starring Meryl Streep.

The Grammy and Oscar winning artist's suspected cameo follows her acclaimed performance in Joker: Folie à Deux and a small role in Wednesday season 2.

After wrapping four sold-out nights at London’s O2 arena, Gaga was spotted by fans in Milan, where the sequel starring Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci is currently filming, as per Variety.

Based on Lauren Weisberger’s 2003 novel, The Devil Wears Prada, follows an aspiring journalist Andrea "Andy" Sachs (Hathaway), who is hired at Runway, a glossy fashion magazine, but finds herself at mercy of its demanding editors-in-chief, Miranda Priestly (Streep).

Plot details for the sequel haven't been confirmed, but the storyline reportedly follows Miranda as she navigates her career amid the decline of traditional magazine publishing.

Miranda faces off against her one-time assistant, Emily (Blunt), who is now a high-powered executive for a luxury group with advertising dollars that Priestly desperately needs.

The film is being directed by the original 2006's filmmakers David Frankel and Aline Brosh McKenna. Producer Karen Rosenfelt also returns.

In addition to the original cast reprising their roles, the newcomers include, Kenneth Branagh, Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak, Pauline Chalamet and Simone Ashley.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is set to release on May 1, 2026.