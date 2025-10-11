Jensen Ackles breaks silence over ‘Countdown’ cancellation

Jensen Ackles is sharing his reaction after Amazon’s Prime Video decided to cancel his series Countdown after just one season.

The Supernatural actor took to Instagram to post a heartfelt video expressing his appreciation for being part of the project and for everyone who contributed to it.

“As some of you may have seen already, Countdown did not get picked up for another season. Amazon’s gonna let it go, and it’s a bummer because I had such an amazing time making that show. Had an absolute blast with the cast and the crew,” Ackles said in the clip.

He went on to thank Amazon “for giving us the opportunity,” and also expressed gratitude to the show’s executives, writers, and creators for their work and vision.

“Sometimes you can set out to do your best and check all those boxes, and ultimately it’s out of your hands,” he continued. “That’s the way it goes in this industry.”

Despite the disappointment, Ackles said he remains “thankful for the experience,” adding, “We’ll see you down the road on something else, I guess.”

His Supernatural co-star and longtime friend Jared Padalecki showed his support in the comments, writing, “Their loss brother. You were amazing in it. Which is no surprise to ANYBODY. I’ll still be re-watching. And I can’t wait to see what you do next.”

Earlier on Thursday, Deadline reported that Prime Video decided not to renew both Countdown and Butterfly for second seasons.

The news came as a surprise to many, as Countdown has remained in the platform’s U.S. Top 10 for over a month since its finale, currently sitting at No. 10.

While Ackles processes the show’s abrupt ending, the 47-year-old actor recently shared another behind-the-scenes story from his career, revealing he was once considered for the role of Deadpool before Ryan Reynolds landed the part.

“There was definitely a movie that I was very much in talks about,” he said at a recent Supernatural event. “I wasn’t available, so the train just kind of stopped there.”

He admitted that things likely worked out for the best, joking, “My ex-girlfriend [Morena Baccarin, who played Deadpool’s love interest] was on there and so that probably would have been awkward.”

Still, Ackles had nothing but praise for the film and its cast. “I think that whole cast was amazing,” he said.

Though Countdown has come to an early end, Ackles’ fans, and his peers, are clearly eager to see what he takes on next.