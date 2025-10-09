Dwayne Johnson amps up style game with bright yellow colour in Mexico

Dwayne Johnson recently attended a fan event for his new movie, The Smashing Machine, held at Plaza Toreo Parque Central in Mexico City, Mexico.

The 53-year-old actor wore a stylish black silk shirt paired with bright yellow pants, accompanied by the movie's director, Benny Safdie.

The Smashing Machine tells the story of legendary mixed martial arts and UFC fighter Mark Kerr, with Johnson delivering a critically acclaimed performance.

Despite the film's positive reviews, it underperformed at the box office, earning only $6 million in its opening weekend.

Johnson addressed the disappointing box office results on Instagram, stating, "From deep in my grateful bones, thank you to everyone who has watched The Smashing Machine. In our storytelling world, you can’t control box office results — but what I realized you can control is your performance, and your commitment to completely disappear and go elsewhere. And I will always run to that opportunity."

The Black Adam star expressed his gratitude to director Benny Safdie, saying, "It was my honor to transform in this role for my director Benny Safdie. Thank you brother for believing in me. Truth is this film has changed my life. With deep gratitude, respect and radical empathy, dj."