Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun future plans revealed: Report

Scooter Braun and Sydney Sweeney relationship headed towards marriage?

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun might be in the early phase of their budding romance, their connection continues to grow stronger.

The 28-year-old actress and the music mogul, 44, were first spotted together during Jeff Bezos’ wedding earlier this year and sources have shared that they are definitely serious.

The Euphoria star was spotted with Braun multiple times this week as she attended promotional events for her new movie, Christy.

The couple held hands as they walked through the venues, and looked every bit in love.

However, now an insider has weighed in, on what the future looks like for Braun and Sweeney together.

The source told Page Six that although Sweeney’s “number one priority is her career” at the moment, she “enjoys spending time” with her beau.

Braun’s business expertise also inspires the Anyone But You actress and “She enjoys having someone to ask advice from about her career.”

However, the insider warned to not “expect any wedding bells” yet since Sweeney is in a very productive phase of her career, and is dabbling into multiple projects at the same time.

Her new movies, Americana, and Christy were recently released and she is also reprising her role in Euphoria.

Sweeney reportedly also has future projects lined up.