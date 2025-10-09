'It Ends With Us': Justin Baldoni faces MAJOR legal blow

Bryan Freedman, Justin Baldoni's high-profile attorney, is facing a civil suit and state bar complaint over his handling of a legal matter connected to Baldoni.
The complaint alleges Freedman engaged in legal malpractice, invasion of privacy, and defamation.
In 2021, Freedman represented Travis Flores, a man with cystic fibrosis who claimed Baldoni's directorial debut Five Feet Apart was a rip-off of his script Three Feet Distance.
Both projects were romances about couples living with the progressive genetic disease.
"Over the years, I have learned what great people Justin and Wayfarer are," Freedman said, justifying his decision to represent Baldoni. Flores' husband, Clement Souyri, filed a formal complaint with the California State Bar's Office of Trial Counsel, accusing Freedman of "trading up" from Flores to Baldoni.
The lawsuit, filed on October 8, alleges Freedman betrayed attorney-client confidences and misrepresented Flores' case in the media. Freedman did not immediately return a request for comment.
This controversy adds to Freedman's history of aggressive behaviour. In June, a federal judge dismissed Baldoni's $400 million defamation lawsuit against Blake Lively, her publicist, and The New York Times.
Freedman has built a reputation as one of Hollywood's most prominent litigators, involved in high-profile cases like the multibillion-dollar contract negotiations between Paramount and South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone.
'Frankenstein': Release dates, cast insights, and Jacob Elordi’s creature transformation
Kylie Jenner’s beau reveals his true experience working with Gwyneth Paltrow in Josh Safdie movie
Jennifer Lopez credits her performance background for 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' success
Timothée Chalamet took to social media to tease promo of upcoming sports movie
Riccardo Scamario stars as the titular character in Johnny Depp’s film
Late artist Ben Lewis is known for his performance in 'The Phantom of the Opera'