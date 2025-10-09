‘Ted Lasso’ star Brendan Hunt, Shannon Nelson share wedding photos

Brendan Hunt and Shannon Nelson treated their fans with the official wedding highlights from their intimate ceremony.

Offering the first glimpse into their private affair, the newly married couple shared a joint post on Instagram with a sweet caption and a carousel.

"Oh wait! I totally forgot to mention- me and @snoopshann got married in Ireland a couple weeks ago. NBD," the Ted Lasso co-creator and star wrote, alongside a photo of their wedding card and rings.

He revealed the wedding happened quickly with much less preparation and fewer guests than ideal and even joked that the officiant might not have been a real priest, highlighting how informal and spontaneous the ceremony felt.

The series of photos included one of Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis standing between the couple in officiant position.

“But we just about pulled it off," the 53-year-old american actor and writer continued. "The bride was stunning, while the groom cleaned up reasonably well. It was all quite lovely, and best of all our little boys got to see it."

The couple, who tied the knot in September are parents to three-year-old Sean Theodore Nelson Hunt, and two-year-old Archibald Felix Nelson Hunt (Archie).

"Shout out to all the young-at-heart lovers out there. In the words of my aunt Ellen, 'It’s so much better to have a teammate,'" Hunt wrapped up the wedding announcement before adding a red heart, bride, groom, ring, champagne glasses, girl and boy dancing emoji.

The official wedding photos captured the couple dancing, walking down the aisle together and the bride, who was looking beautiful in an off-the-shoulder floral gown with a floral headband, smiling as she joined Hunt, who was clad in an emerald velvet tuxedo.

According to their Wednesday, October 8, social media post the couple tied the knot on September 20, in Boyne Hill House in County Meath Ireland, two year after announcing their engagement in June 2023, just days after Ted Lasso season 3 finale episode debuted.