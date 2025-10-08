Nicole Kidman opens up about life-changing moment after Keith Urban split

Nicole Kidman dishes on feeling ungrounded in 50s after filing for divorce

Nicole Kidman made a subtle mention of the recent turbulence in her life, her split with Keith Urban, in a new interview taken before the news went public.

The 58-year-old actress and the country singer, 57, reportedly split up early this summer, but the news only broke out this September.

Sitting down for an interview with Vogue, the Babygirl star discussed how you can still feel lost even in your 50s.

When the interviewer asked Kidman about how she feels at this age, she said, "How many times do you have to be taught that you think you know where your life is going and then it isn’t going in that direction?"

Although the Big Little Lies actress didn’t specify if she was alluding to her almost 20 years of marriage with Urban, coming to a sudden end, the comment has gained much significance in the light of recent events.

The former couple’s split news was confirmed on September 29, and Kidman filed for divorce one day later.

The Fighter singer and the Australian actress tied the knot in 2006, and became parents to two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.