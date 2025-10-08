Aubrey Plaza reflects on husband Jeff Baena’s sudden death this year

Aubrey Plaza opens up about dealing with husband Jeff Baena’s death

Jeff Baena might be gone, but living with his absence is a daily struggle for Aubrey Plaza, after he passed away in January this year.

The 41-year-old actress has remained out of the public eye while she grieves the loss of her husband by suicide at the age of 47, but she has been working all the while.

The White Lotus star appeared on the Today show on Wednesday, October 8, to promote her new children’s book, Luna and the With Throw a Halloween Party, where she gave a glimpse into her past few months.

Plaza noted that the main character of the book is inspired by her grandmother, who taught her at a “very young age that life is a party. And [that] no matter what happens, we have to have fun and move forward.”

The Honey Don’t! actress didn’t openly talk about her husband’s death until this August, while she talked to Amy Poehler on Good Hang podcast.

Plaza described her loss as “a giant ocean of just awfulness,” adding, “Sometimes, I just want to dive into it and be in it. And sometimes, I look at it and sometimes I just try to get away from it. But it’s always there.”