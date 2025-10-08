Julia Roberts opens up about challenges she faced as an actress

Julia Roberts has recently reflected on her challenges she faced as an actress in Hollywood.

The Pretty Woman actress talked about early struggles and lessons she learned while navigating her career.

“I don't think I entered into my career with much confidence,” admitted the 57-year-old in a new interview with PEOPLE.

Julia realised that there were “a few critical people who were really cruel and it was a really interesting challenge for me to decide the kind of person I wanted to strive to be”.

After the Hunt star pointed out that it was “more bumps than smooth sailing” for her between ages 15 to 25.

Julia disclosed that early challenges made her decide “who I wanted to be” as opposed to “what kind of career I wanted to have”.

“And then I wanted to take the person that I wanted to build and put that person into these different situations of work life,” explained the Ticket to Paradise actress.

Julia recalled that even then she would have “shreds of gratitude” and she would think, “Okay, there's a reason why it has to be so hard”.

“Now I look at it as some of the lessons that I'm the most grateful for because they proved my endurance to myself,” remarked the My Best Friend’s Wedding star.

Julia however mentioned, “Being insecure, it can be crippling. So, if someone embarrassed me, it stopped me.”

“I was apoplectic, so learning to navigate that because this is not an industry to be in if you can't take criticism or harshness or being embarrassed,” she added.

Meanwhile, Julia stated that she used to choose movies that were often about “personal growth and discovery” over the years.