Angelina Jolie all set for a new beginning away from America

Angelina Jolie is all set for a new beginning away from America and Hollywood.

A source reveals to US Weekly that the Maleficent actress “plans to move after her twins’ turn 18 next year in July.

Another insider notes that after her eight-year divorce from Brad Pitt has been settled, one can “feel a shift in Angelina recently; she’s lighter and more at ease”.

But, given the current scenario in the United States, the Maria actress shares that despite her love for LA, she believes the city has “served its purpose,” according to a source.

“She’s ready for her next chapter,” said a second source. “She’s very excited for this next phase of her life.”

A third insider disclosed that Angelina will “likely be partially based” in Cambodia, France as well as in Africa.

“They’re all very special places… She has dear friends in all of [those areas] who she considers confidantes and family,” shares a source.

“Angelina when she’s outside of Hollywood… She loves being in cultures that inspire her,” explains an insider.

The first source however points out that the actress “will be back and forth to LA for work but won’t call this city her home”.

“The kids will most likely keep roots in LA for their careers, but they will spend time with Angelina wherever she ends up as well,” mentions another tipster.

For now, the actress is living in London for her Netflix movie Anxious People but she’s open to explore more of the world and raise awareness as well as continue her work with the United Nations.

“She has been through so much. For now, she’s just focusing on her career and her kids. She’s found herself again, and it feels good,” adds an insider.