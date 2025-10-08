Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck re-kindle feelings after divorce?

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez reunited at 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' premiere

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are reportedly feeling the spark again after their recent divorce.

The 56-year-old actress and the filmmaker, 53, appeared on the red-carpet together for the promotion of their new movie, Kiss of the Spider Woman.

The former couple seemed to be in bright spirits and made positive comments about each other while talking to the press.

The On The Floor hitmaker plays the protagonist in the movie, while Affleck is the producer, and speaking about the exes, a source told Page Six, “They like each other so much more when they’re not married to each other.”

The insider continued, “They each have roles to play with each other— she’s the glamorous, gorgeous diva superstar on a pedestal, he’s the roguish cad who keeps her at a distance to maintain se-ual tension.”

The couple who finalised their divorce this January are “perfect” until they are playing their parts, added the insider, “The minute they try to be anything more than that— especially something as pedestrian as husband and wife— it’s so doomed.”

The Good Will Hunting star was in awe of J.Lo as he told Extra, that the actress was “born to play” the role. “She’s amazing in the movie. I just can’t wait for you, the audience, to see the movie. I’m as proud of this movie as any that I’ve ever been involved with. I’m really excited to be here tonight.”