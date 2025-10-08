Netflix's October line-up is what you need for spooky season

October is the perfect time to dive into new and exciting horror movies and TV shows, and Netflix has a plethora of options to satisfy your cravings.

From classic series to new releases, there's something for everyone on the streamer. Here are some of the top TV shows on Netflix that are worth your time this month:

The Diplomat

The Diplomat is a political thriller that has captured the attention of audiences worldwide. The series follows the story of a US ambassador in the UK, played by Keri Russell, as she navigates the complexities of international diplomacy.

With two seasons already streaming on Netflix, and a third season set to drop on October 16th, there's plenty of time to get caught up and ready for the next installment.

Evil

Evil is a supernatural drama that combines elements of horror and comedy to create a unique viewing experience. The show follows a team of investigators as they explore the supernatural and the unknown, often with hilarious results.

Haunted Hotel

Haunted Hotel is a cartoon comedy that follows the misadventures of a family running a haunted hotel. With its unique world and rules, this show is a great choice for fans of horror comedies.

Featuring Will Forte and Skyler Gisondo in its voice cast, Haunted Hotel is a hilarious and entertaining watch. Ten episodes have just dropped, and a second season has already been confirmed.

The Haunting of Hill House

The Haunting of Hill House is a horror series that has become a classic among fans of the genre. With its unique blend of terrifying visuals, emotional monologues, and set design, this show is a must-watch for anyone looking for a scary and emotional viewing experience.

The series follows the story of a family who grew up in a haunted house, and the supernatural events that unfold as they try to uncover the secrets of their past.

Interview With the Vampire

Interview With the Vampire is a TV series based on the novel by Anne Rice. The show takes a modern approach to the classic story, with a focus on the characters and their relationships. With its unique take on the vampire genre, Interview With the Vampire is a great choice for fans of horror and drama. Season 3, which will be retitled The Vampire Lestat, is set to premiere in 2026.

Midnight Mass

Midnight Mass is a horror series created by Mike Flanagan, known for his work on The Haunting of Hill House and other horror classics. The show follows the story of a small island community that is plagued by supernatural events. With its unique blend of horror and mystery, Midnight Mass is a must-watch for fans of the genre.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is a horror series based on the Archie comic of the same name. The show follows the story of Sabrina Spellman, a half-witch, half-mortal teenager who must navigate the complexities of her supernatural heritage. With its unique blend of horror and comedy, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is a great choice for fans of the genre.

Santa Clarita Diet

Santa Clarita Diet is a horror comedy that follows the story of a suburban couple whose lives are turned upside down when the wife becomes undead. With its unique blend of horror and comedy, this show is a great choice for fans of the genre. Featuring Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant in the lead roles, Santa Clarita Diet is a hilarious and entertaining watch.



Splinter Cell: Deathwatch

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch is an upcoming TV series based on the popular video game franchise. The show is set to premiere on October 14th, and will follow the story of Sam Fisher, a highly trained operative who must use his skills to take down a global threat. With its unique blend of action and suspense, Splinter Cell: Deathwatch is a must-watch for fans of the genre.

The Witcher

The Witcher is a fantasy series based on the popular book and video game franchise. The show follows the story of Geralt of Rivia, a monster hunter with supernatural abilities, as he navigates a world filled with magic and danger.

Season 4 is set to drop on October 30th, and will feature Liam Hemsworth in the lead role.