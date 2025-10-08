Timothee Chalamet makes rare comment for ‘Marty Supreme’ costar

Timothee Chalamet has recently shared his experience for the first time about working with Gwyneth Paltrow on their upcoming movie, Marty Supreme.

Kylie Jenner’s beau, who plays the role of aspiring competitive table tennis player Marty Mauser, revealed he was amused while working with Gwyneth, who plays the lady Kay Stone, engaged in an affair with the title character.

Calling the actress “incredible,” the Wonka actor told The Hollywood Reporter that the Iron Man actress is a “master” whom he grew up watching in movies.

Interestingly, Timothee also shared similar feelings working with Christian Bale back in 2017 for movie, Hostile.

Given his experience with two stars, the Dune actor admitted, “When I work with these people whose work I grew up on, who are masters, it’s the way you would feel if you were in drama class on 48th Street, and you’re in an exercise, and you literally go, ‘Wow, I’m working with an amazing artist.’”

The comments came a day after Gwyneth and Timothee were seen together at a secret screening for Marty Supreme during the 63rd New York Film Festival.

Last year, the duo made headlines after they both were caught in a passionate French kiss on a sidewalk in Central Park while filming the forthcoming movie.

Directed by Josh Safdie, the movie follows “Marty Mauser, a young man with a dream no one respects, goes to hell and back in pursuit of greatness,” according to official synopsis.

Meanwhile, Marty Supreme is slated to release in theatres on December 25.