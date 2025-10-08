Jennifer Lopez gets candid about 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' filming joy

Jennifer Lopez spills the bean on the challenging filming of her upcoming film.

The On the Floor hitmaker is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie musical, Kiss of the Spider Woman, and recently opened up about her experience filming the project on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

The 56-year-old actress described the movie as more of a love story than a musical, emphasizing that roles like this don't come around often.

"I've never done [a musical] for whatever reason, it just didn't come my way," Lopez said, highlighting the significance of this project in her career.

She compared it to her role in Selena, where she felt a deep sense of responsibility and knew it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

The Atlas star also shared details about the filming process, particularly how director Bill Condon wanted to capture the musical numbers in one take.

"In the 50s, musicals, if you are into that at all, they used to do these really long shots," she explained. Condon, aware of Lopez's performance background, asked her to perform the numbers from top to bottom, a challenge she thoroughly enjoyed.

Kiss of the Spider Woman tells the story of Valentin, a political prisoner, and Luis Molina, a window dresser, who form an unlikely bond while sharing a cell. The musical adaptation features Lopez as Aurora, a figure of admiration for the inmates.

The film also stars Diego Luna as Valentin and Tonatiuh as Luis Molina.