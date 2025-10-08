Timothée Chalamet promotes ‘Marty Supreme’ with eerie social media post

Timothée Chalamet promotes ‘Marty Supreme’ on Instagram

Timothée Chalamet surprised fans on Tuesday with a surreal Instagram live, and later a post, that doubled as a first look at his upcoming film, Marty Supreme.

The Oscar nominee leaned into the bizarre, setting the stage for what appears to be one of the most unconventional projects of his career.

The stream began with Chalamet sitting inside what looked like a giant lottery ball blower as dozens of ping-pong balls spun around him.

Dressed in a black-and-blue Marty Supreme tracksuit and wearing a ping-pong ball mask, he was surrounded by similarly masked figures rallying in pairs at ping-pong tables.

At one point, he ripped off the mask and stormed out, with the group following him into an open field as a heavy EDM track blared, sampling Jason Mewes’ dialogue from Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back.

The chaotic sequence then shifted as Chalamet entered a shipping container staged like an interview set.

With muzak playing softly in the background, he calmly tied his shoelace and sipped water from an armchair.

Behind him, a poster for the film rested on an easel. After nearly two minutes of silence, he finally addressed the audience, saying, “Marty Supreme is an American film that comes out on Christmas 2025.”

The actor had teased the broadcast earlier with a clip from a music festival mosh pit and the caption, “Supreme season incoming.”

Chalamet is not only starring in the film but also credited as a producer.

Directed by Josh Safdie, the project boasts an eclectic cast including Gwyneth Paltrow, Odessa A’Zion, Kevin O’Leary, Tyler Okonma, Abel Ferrara, and Fran Drescher.

With its eccentric rollout and striking visuals, Marty Supreme is already setting itself apart as one of the most talked-about upcoming releases.