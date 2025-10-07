Tim Burton talks about his rebirth as director during THIS movie

Tim Burton recently opened up about his struggles with the film industry and how his Netflix series Wednesday and the sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice helped him regain his passion for filmmaking.

After directing Disney's 2019 live-action reimagining of Dumbo, Burton found himself at a crossroads, questioning his future in the industry.

"Honestly, after 'Dumbo,' I really didn’t know. I thought that could have been it, really. I could have retired, or become … well, I wouldn’t have become an animator again, that’s over," he said with a laugh during Variety's 2024 interview.

However, working on Wednesday franchise and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice reenergised him.

Burton's experience working on Wednesday was particularly transformative. The freedom to create and experiment on a smaller scale allowed him to reconnect with his love for storytelling.

"It re-energised me doing 'Wednesday' – walking the Carpathian mountains in Romania does something to a person," he said.

This renewed energy is evident in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which features a return to his signature blend of dark humour and eccentric characters.

With Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Burton is once again partnering with star Jenna Ortega, who plays the daughter of Winona Ryder's character Lydia Deetz.

The film also reunites Burton with Michael Keaton, Catherine O'Hara, and Ryder, who reprise their roles from the original.

Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci, and Willem Dafoe join the cast in supporting roles.

Burton's journey is a testament to the power of taking risks and embracing uncertainty. As he noted, "Oftentimes, when you get into Hollywood, you try to be responsible to what you’re doing with the budget and everything else, but sometimes you might lose yourself a little bit."