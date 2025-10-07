Chris O’Donnell’s returns as steely fire captain in '9-1-1: Nashville'

Chris O’Donnell stars as Captain Don Hart, the backbone of Nashville’s busiest fire station in the thrilling new series 9-1-1: Nashville.

As a seasoned firefighter and rodeo rider, Don commands Fire Station 113 with a blend of grit, calm leadership, and deep family loyalty.

Balancing the pressures of his demanding job and running the station alongside his son, Ryan, Don is a man shaped by both duty and personal secrets.

O’Donnell brings his signature charisma and depth to the role, portraying a character who embodies strength and vulnerability.

Don Hart’s Southern roots and tough exterior hide a complex personal life that unfolds amid high-stakes emergencies, showcasing O’Donnell’s knack for blending action with emotional storytelling.

Joining him is an ensemble cast that adds layers of heart and drama — from Jessica Capshaw’s stylish and fiercely protective Blythe Hart to Michael Provost as Ryan, Don’s son and fire lieutenant navigating his own challenges.

With its rich mix of firefighting action, family dynamics, and Nashville’s unique culture — including appearances by country music talents — 9-1-1: Nashville promises a gripping ride led by O’Donnell’s compelling Captain Hart.