Tim Burton career's darkest film becomes streaming sensation

Tim Burton's 1999 horror film Sleepy Hollow is currently a streaming sensation on Pluto TV in the U.S., ranking among the top 10 most-streamed movies.

This comes as no surprise, given the film's dark and eerie atmosphere, which has captivated audiences for decades.

Starring Johnny Depp as Ichabod Crane and Christina Ricci, Sleepy Hollow is a loose adaptation of Washington Irving's classic 1820 short story The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.

The film's success can be attributed to its stunning visuals and creepy atmosphere, which have earned it a strong 71% approval rating from critics and an 80% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Critics have praised the film's ability to entertain, despite not being considered one of Burton's best works.

Roger Ebert, a renowned film critic, awarded Sleepy Hollow 3.5/4 stars, describing it as "the best-looking horror film since Coppola's Bram Stoker's Dracula."

Sleepy Hollow’s box office success

Sleepy Hollow was not only a hit with critics but also a financial success, grossing $207 million worldwide on a budget of $70 million. This impressive box office performance places it among the 40 highest-grossing horror movies of all time, out-earning more recent releases like The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It and Paranormal Activity.

If you're interested in watching Sleepy Hollow, you can currently stream it on Pluto TV or subscribe to Disney+ and Hulu.