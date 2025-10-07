Will Keanu Reeves return for ‘Bill & Ted 4’? Here’s what he said

Keanu Reeves shared his thoughts on whether he would return for a potential fourth Bill & Ted movie.

On the morning of Monday, October 6, the John Wick star joined several Broadway performers at Variety’s Business of Broadway Breakfast.

Sitting beside him was his longtime Bill & Ted co-star Alex Winter, as the two recently reunited for their Broadway debut in Waiting for Godot.

During a candid conversation, Reeves, 61, was asked if the pair might revive their iconic buddy duo for another Bill & Ted film once their Broadway run wraps in 2026. His answer was an enthusiastic "Yes and yes."

Though Waiting for Godot, a bleak existential classic by Samuel Beckett, may seem worlds away from the goofy charm of Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure, both actors credit their real-life friendship, which began on the 1988 film set, as a key player to their onstage chemistry.

"[Director] Jamie [Lloyd] remarked that our friendship, our history together, really suits the play because of the friendship and connection that two characters have," says Winter, 61.

For the unversed, the Matrix actor and the Freaked actor recently reunited on the red carpet for their Broadway show's opening night, where they posed together for several photos.

Reflecting on the experience of working with Winter again, the Hollywood Walk of Fame star holder called it "amazing" and "a dream come true, more than I could ever dream of."

It is important to note that a Bill & Ted 4 is not currently in the works or officially planned.

The question came from an eager fan wondering, if it ever does happen, whether Reeves would be willing to reprise his role.