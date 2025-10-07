George Clooney shares real reason behind moving away from Hollywood

George Clooney has recently revealed real reason behind moving away from Hollywood.

The Ocean’s Eleven actor, who shares two kids with wife Amal, has left the hustle bustle life of Los Angeles and moved in France.

While speaking to Esquire magazine, George recalled he was “worried about raising our kids in LA, in the culture of Hollywood”.

“I felt like they were never going to get a fair shake at life,” stated the 64-year-old.

Relocating to France was a good decision for George as he pointed out that the culture is very different from the US.

People here don’t give much importance about fame and the actor doesn’t want his kids being compared to somebody else’s famous kids.

“We live on a farm in France. A good portion of my life growing up was on a farm, and as a kid I hated the whole idea of it,” mentioned George.

The Jay Kelly actor told the outlet, “But now, for them, it’s like—they’re not on their iPads, you know? They have dinner with grown-ups and have to take their dishes in. They have a much better life.

Interestingly, George disclosed he doesn’t use platforms like Instagram and Facebook.

But he expressed concerns about his kids’ future notably when they get their own social media accounts.

In another interview with DailyMail.com at Monday's Jay Kelly premiere during the New York Film Festival, George responded to a question about craving normalcy in his life.

“I have normalcy. You know, I drive my kids to school every morning,” he added.