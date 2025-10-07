'Only Murders in the Building': Major update on season 6 revealed

The popular Hulu series Only Murders in the Building has been making waves with its latest season, and fans are eagerly awaiting news on whether the show will be renewed for another season.

As of now, the show has not been officially renewed for Season 6 or canceled.

The stars of the show, Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin, have shared their thoughts on the possibility of continuing the series beyond Season 5.

"I really hope that I can just keep evolving Mabel as I get older, because I want to do this for a long time," the Who Says crooner expressed to USA Today.

Martin added, "You can just be canceled. We believe we're doing another season; we think so. But you have to live season by season. And even if it was canceled tomorrow, we would have to say, 'We had a great, great run.' ... We loved what we were doing. It was a great way to spend five, six years."

Short also shared his thoughts, saying, "Hits are so rare, they're such flukes when all of the stars line up, and I think this is one of them. But we would do it as long as we felt the quality was [there]."

The show's current season, Season 5, has received an impressive 95% Fresh rating and a 92% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.