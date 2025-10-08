Johnny Depp’s directed film ‘Modi’ gets major update

Johnny Depp’s latest motion picture Modi: Three Days on the Wings of Madness, has received a thrilling news.

The movie starring Riccardo Scamarcio and Al Pacino, is the first feature film Depp has directed since the 1997's The Brave and his second feature film as a director overall.

The Pirates of Caribbean Sea alum’s production company took to its Instagram account to announce the release date of the film for selected theatres in USA.

They captioned the post, "The wait is almost over… ‘Modi’ opens in theaters across North America from November 7th! @verticalentertainment #notabiopic Ticket details coming soon."

Modi is based on Dennis McIntyre's play about Italian painter Amedeo Modigliani, who died in Paris at 35 in 1920. Scamarcio plays the title character while Pacino plays art collector Maurice Gangnat.

According to synopsis, "a chaotic series of events through the streets and bars of war-torn Paris during World War I. On the run from the police, Modi’s desire to end his career and leave the city is dismissed by fellow Bohemians. The chaos reaches a crescendo when he’s faced with a collector who could change his life."

Previously, the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory actor opened up about his experience of being a director, he said, "Embarking on this cinematic journey as the director of Modi has been an incredibly fulfilling and transformative experience."

He went on to express his gratitude to cast and crew, saying, "I would like to express my profound gratitude to the entire cast, crew and producers for their unwavering commitment and creativity."

Modi: Three Days on the Wings of Madness was written by by Jerzy Kromolowski, Mary Olson-Kromolowski and McIntyre.

It also stars Antonia Desplat, Bruno Gouery, Ryan McParland and Benjamin Lavernhe.

Modi: Three Days on the Wings of Madness is set to release on November 7.