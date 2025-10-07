‘Supergirl’ writer teases comic accurate Kara Zor-El character for new film

Supergirl writer Ana Nogueira revealed how she came about shaping the character of Superman's cousin.

Following the success of Superman, the DC co-CEO James Gunn has released Peacemaker season 2 and is looking forward to the release of Milly Alcock’s Supergirl.

Alcock made her debut as Kara Zor-El in Superman, where she comes in at the last moment to pick up her dog, Krypto.

While from the looks it seems that Kara is a blissful and assuming character, however, the writer in an interview with Variety noted that since Supergirl, "watched Krypton completely be destroyed. I was always like, 'I can't get my head around the version of the character that is so sunny.'"

Nogueira added that to solve the issue, DC provided her with Tom King's portrayal of Supergirl in Woman of Tomorrow.

It was "rougher and grittier and edgier and funnier," she added, "When I read it, I was like, 'There she is.'"

Based on the character created by Otto Binder and Al Plastino, and inspired and written by Tom King's Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comics, the movie reportedly follows Kara Zor-El , who travels the galaxy with her dog Krypto to celebrate her 21st birthday.

On this journey, she meets a young woman and embarks on a "murderous quest for revenge" on her behalf.

In addition to Alcock, Jason Momoa stars as Lobo, Eve Ridley as Ruthye Marye, and Matthias Schoenaerts playing villain, Krem of the Yellow Hills.

Supergirl is slated to release on July 26, 2026.