‘Frankenstein’ director reveals heartbreaking detail in Jacob Elordi’s role

Guillermo del Toro lauded Jacob Elordi for his hard work and patience for the long hours of jaw-dropping transformation into his character in Frankenstein.

The faithful adaptation of Mary Shelly’s 1818 novel follows story of "a brilliant but egotistical scientist, who brings a monstrous creature to life in a daring experiment. The birth of the monster than ultimately leads to the undoing of both the creator and his tragic creation.”

During its premiere at Los Angeles, del Toro revealed in conversation with the E! News that it took too long to put on the makeup and prosthetics for Elordi’s intense and emotional performance.

"He took around 10 hours every day and about 42 pieces of makeup, prosthetics," he told the outlet. "And then he would have to work."

The director went on to share how he used to buck up the actor during his transformation, revealing that he would give example of a priest getting ready with "many layers to the robes and the Ceremonial Guard." He would say, "You're invoking the Creature."

Guillermo noted, "And the result is heartbreaking and beautiful. It’s a really naked performance - emotionally so close to innocence that it breaks your heart."

This is not the first time the director has praised the Euphoria star.

Previously, in conversation with Variety he gushed about Elordi’s work ethic believing him to be a "superhuman."

"Never once did he come to me and complain," del Toro marvelled. "Never once did he come to me and say, 'I'm tired. I'm hungry. Can I go?' And he put in 20-hour days."

In addition to Elordi, the film also casts Mia Goth, Charles Dance, Christoph Waltz and Oscar Isaac.

Following Frankenstein's limited release in theatres from October 17, it will premiere on Netflix on November 7.