Charlize Theron sparks controversy after snubbing Johnny Depp: Photos

Charlize Theron has recently been seen avoiding The Astronaut's Wife co-star Johnny Depp as both attended Paris Fashion Week show last week.

The Atomic Blonde actress had no personal link with Johnny after they did a movie together back in the time.

Charlize, who promotes the J'Adore perfume for 20 years, sparked controversy after her apparent snub with Pirates of the Caribbean actor, who is the brand ambassador of Dior's Savage aftershave.

One social media account posted a clip of the snubbing and said, “Charlize Theron ignoring Johnny Depp (whom she worked with on The Astronaut) at the Dior fashion show.”

The account also revealed that The Old Guard actress reportedly “liked” a 2023 Time article that slammed Johnny's comeback after his high-profile defamation case.

Johnny, who won his 2022 defamation trial against Amber Heard, decided to make a comeback in Hollywood.

The actor returned to the spotlight with the French film Jeanne du Barry (2023), which premiered at Cannes to a standing ovation.

At the same time, Johnny “re-established his partnership” with Dior Sauvage, signing a record-breaking fragrance deal.

Interestingly, the actor has also focused on music projects with his band Hollywood Vampires.

For the unversed, Johnny’s defamation case costs his reputation because one of the world's leading actors dramatically falling amid sensational headlines of domestic abuse, sexual violence, drug taking and excessive drinking.

The actor revealed he was dropped from a star role in the Harry Potter spin-off movie series 'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.

Johnny was also reportedly dropped by Disney in his role as Captain Jack Sparrow from the sixth edition of Pirates of the Caribbean.

During his latest media interview, Johnny confessed, “I was shunned, dumped, booted, deep-sixed, cancelled, however you want to define it.”

“I fought it because had I not then I wouldn't have been me. But I learned more than I ever dreamed I could,” added the actor.