Cillian Murphy explains why Christopher Nolan’s films are unique

Cillian Murphy revealed what sets Christopher Nolan's films apart from rest of Hollywood.

Murphy has collaborated with filmmaker in numerous hit projects like Batman Begins franchise as Dr Jonathan Crane/Scarecrow, Inception as Robert Fischer, Dunkirk as the shivering solider and Oscar winning film Oppenheimer as lead actor, J. Oppenheimer.

In an interview with Today.com Sunday Sitdown, the Irish actor shared how Nolan's filmmaking feels more intimate than most blockbusters.

"There's these huge, vast sets, but when we got down to the work, it was just me and the other actor and one camera and Chris right by the camera and no video village, no monitors," he said.

Murphy while praising the director, added, "And so it felt like independent filmmaking. And he could do scale like nobody else and set pieces like nobody else. But the care and attention he puts on the performances is what set it apart."

This is not the first time he has praised the Nolan for his skills.

Previously, in an interview with the Far Out Magazine, the 49-year-old actor said, "I've known him for about 20 years now. We've made six films together. I think you can use the word 'genius' when it comes to Chris Nolan. I think he is that."

As of now, following the success of blockbuster Oppenheimer both, the actor and director, seemed to be taking break from working with each other.

Recently Murphy has produced and stared in film Steve, which has been premiered on Netflix. Meanwhile, Nolan is busy directing star-studded film The Odyssey slated for release on July 17.