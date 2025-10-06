Bryce Dallas Howard spills the tea on getting access to Disney theme parks

Bryce Dallas Howard has recently shared honest response about getting access to Disneyland theme parks.

The Jurassic World actress, who has worked on Star Wars and directed The Mandalorian and two episodes of Ashoka, revealed whether she gets an all-access pass to Disneyland.

“I wish, I wish,” replied the 44-year-old during her conversation with PEOPLE at LA Comic Con.

Elsewhere in the interview, Bryce revealed she “loves” directing projects within the Star Wars universe.

“I love it so, so, so much… I yearn to stay on this path of being able to be in that world, and grow, and learn and challenge myself,” said the Spider-Man 3 actress.

However, Bryce clarified that it’s about the medium, saying, “So many people want to do things in Star Wars and you have to kind of look at the reasons why.”

“Is it because it brings you back to your childhood? Is it because you think that that's the way to make a lot of money… Is it because you are very connected to the audience and you want to deliver an experience? What's the motivation?” asked the actress and director.

Bryce confessed she has “let go of wishing or yearning for something that is specific in terms of results, like film, animation, streaming”.

“Whatever it is, if I can be of service to Lucasfilm, I will,” added the Deep Cover actress.