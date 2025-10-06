Emily Blunt gushes over strong friendship with Dwayne Johnson

Emily Blunt raved about her friendship with Dwayne Johnson during the premiere of The Smashing Machine.

Blunt and Johnson star as Dawn Staples and Mark Kerr in the hit film.

Speaking to People magazine at the premiere in Los Angeles, the Oppenheimer star revealed what her friendship with Johnson is like.

"Oh my God, he’s just the best friend," Blunt explained. "He is endlessly joyful about other people’s successes. He’s innately kind. He’s wise."

She added, "He gives incredible advice. He’s steady. That zen Polynesian vibe, he lives by it. And so in that way he’s a very calming person to talk to if you’re in the chaos of what this industry can be sometimes."

Last month, while attending the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), Blunt described their "very fast" friendship.

"We just became very fast friends, like an immediate secret language, which I think you feel with certain people that you work with," the Mary Poppins Returns actress said at the time.

The Gideon’s Daughter star went on to explain how she and Dwayne connected deeply during their conversations, opening up and sharing their thoughts.

Blunt also revealed that his thoughtful, kind and gentle nature was quite the opposite of her initial impression of him.

Directed by Benny Safdie and starring Johnson and Blunt, The Smashing Machine is a biographical drama about life of mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Mark Kerr.

Set in the late 1990s and early 2000s, the film chronical Kerr’s rise as a two-time UFC Heavyweight Tournament champion and his subsequent descent into painkiller addition and personal turmoil.

The Smashing Machine is now playing in theatres.