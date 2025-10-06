Meghan Markle slammed for 'Zoolander' strut amid Paris Fashion Week appearance

Meghan Markle has earned a new bitter nickname after being compared to the satirical character Zoolander.

The Duchess of Sussex attended the highly-anticipated Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week.

Her excitement was evident, as this event has been described as 'first time back at fashions shows in over a decade.'

Critics were quick point out that her previous fashion week appearances were far more low-profile, involving events where she mingled with lesser-known celebrities.

Behind-the scenes glimpses showed the Duchess networking with top industry figures from her front-row seat.

Now, her team announced the outing as a major milestone, stating it was her first return to fashions shows in more than 10 years.

However, social media users highlighted that her earlier fashion week experiences-in 2015 took place not in Paris but in Toronto and New York, when she was a relatively unknown actress on Suits, often photographed with DJs and social media influencers.

In her first Instagram story posted Saturday evening, Meghan offered a close-up of her £ 745 Balenciaga 'Knife' heels as she made a confident exit from the lavish £2,210 per night Plaza Athénée hotel.

But instead of admiration, the clip sparked criticism. Viewers were quick to draw comparisons to Zoolander, the fictional male model portrayed by Ben Stiller in the 2001 comedy.'

Meghan Markle trying to give Zoolander a run for his supermodel walk,' one user quipped.

Others slammed the Duchess for appearing self-indulgent, accusing her of making the event more about yourself than the designers of the fashion.

According to the controversy, Meghan was also criticised for attending the Balenciaga show, despite ongoing backlash against the brand over a past advertising campaign that featured in disturbing imagery.

Many questioned her decision to publicly support a label that had been widely 'cancelled' for the scandal.