Julia Roberts reflects on breaking barriers in male-dominated Hollywood

Julia Roberts has recently opened up on breaking barriers in male-dominated Hollywood.

The Pretty Woman actress, who is one of Hollywood’s most bankable stars, shared that she has battled the industry with gender discrimination mindset during her 35-year career.

While talking about her character Alma in the new movie, After the Hunt, Julia discussed her own experiences in the misogynist industry.

“It's still super-male!” she declared in a new interview with The Sunday Times.

Notting Hill actress said, “Make no mistake. But yes. Any woman in any job not populated in the majority by women can say Alma's speech.”

“We've all had that experience. Any woman has,” remarked the 57-year-old.

Julia noted, “I often find myself sitting at a table and, maybe, there's only one other woman there.”

When asked how she managed to “seize the male-control in the industry,” the Ocean’s Eleven actress replied, “In those sorts of environments, I am without fear.”

The comments came after Julia admitted that her Oscar-winning After The Hunt co-star Chloe Sevigny intimidated her.

The Erin Brockovich actress explained how she felt when first meeting the acclaimed star.

“I was so excited and intimidated about meeting Chloe,” stated Julia in another interview with Variety.

Meanwhile, Julia admitted that the hardest part for her was “not being sympathetic and empathetic” to her character.

“I have a very hen-like personality; I want to gather, and I want to feed and care. And she’s just the opposite of every instinct I’ve ever had in my life,” said the actress.