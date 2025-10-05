Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban’s marital woes laid bare after split

Nicole Kidman seemed to ‘ignore’ warning signs during marriage to Keith Urban

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman parted ways only this week, but her close friends believe that there were alarming signs all throughout the 19 years of their marriage.

The 58-year-old actress filed for divorce earlier this week, and she has remained at home in Tennessee with their daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.

While The Fighter hitmaker, 57, has moved into his own house in the city amid his tour.

An insider close to the Babygirl star revealed how "Nicole didn't want to see the truth, but the signs were there. Her weight loss, the solo appearances, the distance from Keith – all of it pointed to a marriage and people in trouble. For friends around her, it should have set alarm bells ringing,” to RadarOnline.

Over the years, the couple had reportedly begun to drift apart, which appeared because of their different careers and demanding schedules.

However, the source shared that the reasons were more than just logistical, as they recalled her sudden noticeable weight loss, which shocked fans at the Golden Globes.

The weight loss indicated the strain in her schedule as well as the tensions between the estranged spouses.

"They did try to stay in touch every day, but after Nicole lost her mother, the long stretches apart became more obvious. It felt like they were drifting into separate lives," they noted.

Either Kidman or Urban have not yet publicly spoken about their split.