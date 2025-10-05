Tom Cruise new untitled film gets major update

Tom Cruise, who has recently wrapped up his hit Mission: Impossible franchise, is set to grace the silver screen once again.

The director Alejandro G. Iñárritu is set to helm upcoming film, temporarily titled Judy, teased Cruise's genre transmigration would leave the audience equally enthralled.

The filmmaker has also revealed that fans won’t have to wait much long for the film as it will be releasing soon on October 2, 2026.

As per the Netflix Junkie, he went on to call Cruise’s work in their upcoming comedy a rewarding creative experience. Iñárritu praise Cruise for his passion, integrity, and dedication.

In conversation with IndieWire, Iñárritu teased that Cruise "will surprise the world. People will see a new kind of thing."

He shared that their mutual trust deepened rapidly on set, a bond that helped them in going through daring tasks.

Though overall plot specifics are under wraps, word has it that this dark, comedic character-driven storyline involves catastrophic undertones that blend humour, tension, and ambition with efficacy.

In addition to Cruise, the cast includes Jesse Plemons, Sandra Hüller, Riz Ahmed, Sophie Wilde, John Goodman, Emma D'Arcy, and Michael Stuhlbarg.