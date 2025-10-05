Hailee Steinfeld talks about the unexpected reception of 'Sinners'

Hailee Steinfeld has grown accustomed to carrying herself with quiet confidence.

However, her recent role in the hit vampire-horror film "Sinners" has brought about a new kind of attention: strangers reciting explicit movie quotes, particularly one NSFW line, in public.

Despite the awkwardness, Steinfeld responds with grace, acknowledging the enthusiasm of fans while setting boundaries.

The quote, which has gone viral on social media platforms like TikTok, is from a pivotal scene set on a humid New Orleans train platform. Steinfeld's character, Mary, delivers a memorable line that has been clipped, memed, and replayed, sparking think pieces and parodies.

Steinfeld admits she didn't anticipate this type of reception, saying, "I certainly didn’t expect that line — or any of the lines that people really ran with from Mary — to sort of explode the way they did."

The actress's experience working on "Sinners" has been transformative, allowing her to explore her mixed heritage and connect with her family history.

The film, directed by Ryan Coogler, has dominated the cultural conversation since its spring release, with Steinfeld's performance earning praise from fans and critics alike.

In a recent interview, Steinfeld reflected on her journey, from her early days as a child actor to her current role as a leading lady in Hollywood.

She also teased her upcoming projects, including Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse and a potential return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Kate Bishop.