Drew Barrymore’s friends ‘fear’ her talk show is consuming’ her life

Drew Barrymore’s friends have recently expressed their concerns after they believe her career is “consuming” her personal life.

A source spilled to Radar Online that the small-screen success has taken up her time with friends and loved ones as her show bosses renewed The Drew Barrymore Show last year and it could continue for years.

The insider noted that there is no love life for Drew as she has less time to socialise with old pals.

“Drew's entire life revolves around her TV show and it was never meant to be that way,” said a source.

The insider mentioned, “It's totally consumed her. She loves both making the show and being its most powerful producer behind the scenes.”

However, the source pointed out that the actress’ job, her hobby and her downtime all come down to the same thing – “making time for the show”.

“She pours nearly everything she has into it and that's dangerous,” continued an insider.

The source added, “Drew has a million friends from her 40 years in show business and she almost never sees any of them anymore."

After her marriage with Will Kopelman ended in 2016, Drew has shown no time for dating.

Some insiders think that “rejection and others have prompted her to bury herself in work”.

“She has a truly unique interviewing style that manages to cut through the noise and her show is becoming more culturally relevant with each passing season,” remarked a source.

However, Drew’s “over-dedication to making this show a rock-solid hit has to be taking a toll,” concluded an insider.