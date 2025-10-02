Julia Roberts reveals honest feelings about being a mom

Julia Roberts shares rare insights about family life with grown up kids

Julia Roberts had a candid conversation about her family life in a new interview.

The 57-year-old actress, who shares twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus, 20, and son Henry, 18, with husband, Danny Moder, 56, shared that she has always priortised her time with children while they were growing up.

Now that Roberts and her husband are empty nesters as their kids have gone to pursue their different careers, she told the host how motherhood has been for her, on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

The Mona Lisa Smile star said, “It’s all fun. Honestly it is all so delicious and my kids… I know everyone thinks their kids are great … well. I think my kids are great,” in the show on Wednesday, October 1.

Roberts continued, “I just love hanging out with them and spending time with them and fortunately we have had lots of visits along the way of this emptiness.”

The Pretty Woman actress met her now-husband on the set of the film The Mexican back in 2000. The couple went on to get married two years later in New Mexico.